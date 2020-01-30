TechnipFMC Utilizes Skandi Vitoria

The Brazilian-built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Skandi Vitoria has been awarded a contract with TechnipFMC.

The contract will begin in January with validity of two years plus options.

The vessel has been in lay-up since summer 2018, after being previously on a contract with Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.

The Skandi Vitoria, owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%), is equipped with vertical and horizontal pipe-lay systems, a 250 mt crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).