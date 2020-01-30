Vos Prodect Bags Van Oord Contract for Windpark Fryslân

Van Oord has awarded Vos Prodect Innovations (VPI) a contract to supply cable hang-off systems for Windpark Fryslân.

As a part of the agreement, VPI will develop a custom made cable hang-off system, which is to be qualified with mechanical tests.

“We are delighted to be contracted by Van Oord for this prestigious project, which will be the largest inland wind park once build,” VPI said.

Windpark Fryslân is located in the IJsselmeer off the Frisian coast.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2021, the 382.7MW project will comprise 89 Siemens Gamesa 4.3MW turbines.

Van Oord is responsible for the design, manufacture and installation of the monopile foundations and cables, as well as the delivery of the equipment to install the turbines.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Van Oord Lays First Borssele III & IV Inter-Array Cable

Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus has set up the first inter-array cable on the Borssele III & IV ...

read more →

Editors Picks for 2019

The editors of Subsea World News have selected a few among many worth remembering articles from the previous year ...

read more →

Trianel Borkum Issues Subsea Maintenance Tender

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum has announced a tender for the CPS retrofit and bolt exchange services for the Trianel ...

read more →

Tekmar Supplies Cable Protection for Fryslân Windpark

Tekmar Energy has been hired by Van Oord to provide Tekmar Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch ...

read more →

Van Oord-Hellenic Cables Selects First Subsea CPS

Van Oord-Cablel Hellenic Cables consortium has selected First Subsea to supply Cable Protection System (CPS) for ...

read more →

EMGS Bags USD 8 Million Deal

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a USD 8 million multi-client contract from an undisclosed customer. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Van Oord Wins Its First Cable Project in Taiwan

Van Oord has secured a contract from Ørsted for the cable installation works at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a ...

read more →

FMS Bags Mooring Deal from BP

Mooring equipment supplier First Marine Solutions (FMS) has secured a three-year contract with BP for its North Sea ...

read more →

Deutsche Bucht Array Cables Campaign Completed

Dutch offshore contractor Van Oord has completed the final part of inter-array cables installation campaign at ...

read more →

Van Oord Completes East Anglia ONE Foundations

Van Oord has installed the last jacket foundation for offshore wind farm East Anglia ONE and delivered it to the ...

read more →

TechnipFMC, Van Oord Scoop Mozambique LNG Prize

TechnipFMC has been awarded a number of subsea contracts by Anadarko for its Mozambique Golfinho/Atum development. ...

read more →

Vos Prodect Cable Hang-Offs for Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables – Fulgor SA has awarded a contract to Vos Prodect Innovations BV, to design and deliver ...

read more →

Van Oord Sets Up Deutsche Bucht Cables

Dutch offshore contractor Van Oord has completed the installation of inter-array cables at Northland’s German ...

read more →

Swan Hunter Wraps Up Norther Export Cable Storage Project

Swan Hunter has executed the final work scope of the Norther offshore wind farm export cable storage project at the ...

read more →

Damen Modifies REM Saltire

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen has recently completed a reconfiguration programme on a 111-metre subsea construction ...

read more →