Vos Prodect Bags Van Oord Contract for Windpark Fryslân

Van Oord has awarded Vos Prodect Innovations (VPI) a contract to supply cable hang-off systems for Windpark Fryslân.

As a part of the agreement, VPI will develop a custom made cable hang-off system, which is to be qualified with mechanical tests.

“We are delighted to be contracted by Van Oord for this prestigious project, which will be the largest inland wind park once build,” VPI said.

Windpark Fryslân is located in the IJsselmeer off the Frisian coast.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2021, the 382.7MW project will comprise 89 Siemens Gamesa 4.3MW turbines.

Van Oord is responsible for the design, manufacture and installation of the monopile foundations and cables, as well as the delivery of the equipment to install the turbines.