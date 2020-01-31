50Hertz and Energinet Ready for Converter Energization

All components of the converter for the 50Hertz and Energinet interconnector Combined Grid Solution are ready to be energized and put into operation.

This includes the converter-components as well as the expansion in the substation in Bentwisch and control technology.

Danish Energinet and German 50Hertz establish the offshore interconnection by using the national grid connections to offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

Hans-Christian Seeliger, the project leader of the so called back-to-back converter, said: “The whole team on the construction site in Bentwisch, Energinet and all other project partners put in great effort to reach this goal.”

As eastern Denmark and Germany are two different synchronous areas, a frequency transformation is necessary. This will be done by two converters that convert the alternating current from the Nordic synchronous area into direct current and directly back to AC, now adapted to the European synchronous area.

The so-called back-to-back converter is being installed in Bentwisch near Rostock, Germany.

The project is financially supported by the European Energy Programme for Recovery (EEPR).