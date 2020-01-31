Myklebust Wins New Sølvtrans Contract

Myklebust Verft at Gursken. Photo: Oddgeir Refvik

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund.

The vessel is based on Kongsberg NVC 389, the design being used for one vessel already under construction at Myklebust for Sølvtrans.

The new hull will be built at the Turkish shipyard Hat-San.

Delivery of what will be newbuild no. 76 from Myklebust Verft is set for October 2021.

Inge-Jonny Hide, managing director at Myklebust, said: “The contract entails several deliveries from a number of local businesses, the largest in scope being with Kongsberg Maritime, MMC FIRST PROCESS and Hareid Group.”

The latest contract gives Myklebust an order backlog of about NOK 1 billion for newbuildings and aftermarket.

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

