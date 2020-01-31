Myklebust Wins New Sølvtrans Contract

zoom Myklebust Verft at Gursken. Photo: Oddgeir Refvik

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund.

The vessel is based on Kongsberg NVC 389, the design being used for one vessel already under construction at Myklebust for Sølvtrans.

The new hull will be built at the Turkish shipyard Hat-San.

Delivery of what will be newbuild no. 76 from Myklebust Verft is set for October 2021.

Inge-Jonny Hide, managing director at Myklebust, said: “The contract entails several deliveries from a number of local businesses, the largest in scope being with Kongsberg Maritime, MMC FIRST PROCESS and Hareid Group.”

The latest contract gives Myklebust an order backlog of about NOK 1 billion for newbuildings and aftermarket.