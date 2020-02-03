DeepOcean Americas Gets New President; Rebrands Delta Subsea

zoom Photo: DeepOcean

Tony Stokes has been appointed as president of Delta SubSea and for the DeepOcean Americas region as of February 2020.

Stokes was previously senior VP in the region and before that held senior positions for DeepOcean in UK, Middle East, and Singapore.

This move also sees Delta Subsea rebranded to DeepOcean creating a single DeepOcean brand for all subsea services.

The rebranding of Delta SubSea to DeepOcean will occur over course of Q1 2020.

DeepOcean has also hired Mike Arnold as VP commercial and business development, based in Houston.

Arnold joined DeepOcean at the start of 2020 with previous experience in ROVOP, M2, Bibby, Hallin and Rovtech.