New COO Joins Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service has appointed Mark Andrew Handin as chief operating officer (COO), effective March 01, 2020, heading the Vessel Management function.

Mark Handin will assume the position of COO, replacing Claus Bachmann, who has taken a position within the Maersk Drilling organisation, as SVP, head of North Sea Division.

Mark Handin currently holds the position of vice president of Operations at Tidewater. With over 23 years of experience in the maritime and oil field service sectors, he has overseen maritime businesses in more than 40 countries.

“With a strong international track record, Mark Handin brings a wealth of insight about the markets and the industry which Maersk Supply Service operates in. He is a proven leader and has been responsible for managing a large fleet of vessels safely and efficiently. Maersk Supply Service has an exciting yet challenging journey ahead where these skills will be needed. Mark will be a strong addition to our leadership team,” said CEO Steen S. Karstensen.

“I look forward to joining Maersk Supply Service, a company with a rich maritime history and a very strong reputation. While our industry continues to face many challenges, I am excited to begin working with the Maersk Supply Service team to address these challenges head on,” said Mark Handin.

As COO, Mark Handin will report to CEO Steen S. Karstensen and will be a member of the senior management team in Maersk Supply Service.