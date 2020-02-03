New Identity for N-Sea – BODAC UXO Joint Venture

N-Sea and BODAC have announced the new identity of their existing joint venture (JV).

Following a multi-million euro investment in the specialist UXO provision, the JV will now trade as UXOcontrol.

UXOcontrol will continue to offer the global energy sector UXO risk solutions supported by expertise, assets and specialists from both N-Sea and BODAC.

BODAC CEO Jeroen de Ouden said: “Following on from a highly successful three years’ joint operations, the UXOcontrol team has achieved so much over the last four months. A significant investment in the development of our market-leading UXO solutions and tooling heralds the beginning of a new chapter and cements our intention to become the leading authority in UXO mitigation.”

N-Sea’s CEO Arno van Poppel added: “This new identity, investment and restructuring has allowed us to refocus and market UXOcontrol as the “go to” UXO risk management contractor across Europe. A robust order book and extensive pipeline of opportunities sees us begin 2020 with enthusiasm and confidence.”

UXOcontrol will strengthen its team with additional personnel and assets, operating from offices in the UK (Scotland and East Anglia), The Netherlands, Poland, Germany and France.