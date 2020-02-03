Norbit CFO to Leave

zoom Illustration: Norbit

Norwegian subsea technology provider Norbit said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Stian Lønvik has given notice to the company that he will resign from his position.

Lønvik has a 6-month termination period hence he will remain in position until end July 2020.

The company said it will promptly start the search for his replacement.

“We regret that Stian has decided to leave Norbit to pursue other interests. We would like to thank him for his contributions over the years,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of Norbit.