Pandion Wraps Up Duva Stake Sale with PGNiG

Pandion Energy and PGNiG Upstream Norway have completed the transaction whereby Pandion has sold 10% non-operated interests in PL 636, comprising the Duva oil and gas field, and PL 636B to PGNiG.

The Duva oil and gas field is located in the northern North Sea and was discovered in the autumn of 2016.

The Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) was approved in June 2019 with first production expected in late 2020/early 2021.

Pandion Energy has with this completed the sale of it’s 20% non-operated interests in the Duva oil and gas field and associated licenses.

In December, the company completed the sale of 10% non-operated interests in the licenses to Solveig Gas.

With recoverable reserves of 88 million barrels of oil equivalent, the field is expected to produce around 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak.

The Duva field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the nearby Gjøa platform.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro Gets $40M from Global Marine Group Sale

Fugro is set to cash in close to USD 40 million from the sale of Global Marine Group (GMG) through its ownership of ...

read more →

JFLCO Snaps Up Global Marine Group

Global Marine Holdings, in which HC2 holds an approximate 73% equity interest, has entered into a definitive ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 30 – ...

read more →

Pandion Energy Completes Duva Stake Sale to Solveig Gas

Pandion Energy has completed the sale of 10% non-operated interests in PL 636, comprising the Duva oil and gas ...

read more →

Pandion Energy Sells Duva Field Stake

Pandion Energy has agreed to divest its 20% stake in the Duva field through two transactions, one with PGNiG ...

read more →

Fugro Cashes In on Huawei Marine Networks Stake Sale

Fugro will be able to monetise part of its non-core interest in Global Marine Group (GMG), following the stake sale ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Global Marine Group Sells Its Stake in Huawei Marine Networks

Global Marine Group, a HC2 Holdings’ Marine Services Segment, has agreed to sell its stake in Huawei Marine ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 07 – ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in $4.5 Bln Norway Assets Sale to Var Energi

ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Vår Energi, a company owned by Eni and HitecVision, for the sale of its ...

read more →

Neptune Energy Begins Subsea Campaign on Duva Field

Neptune Energy has started its first subsea installation and construction campaign on the Duva field with the ...

read more →

Neptune Energy Gets Green Light for Duva and Gjøa P1

Neptune Energy said that its development plans for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects in the North Sea have been ...

read more →

Neptune Hands Out EPCIC Contracts to Rosenberg WorleyParsons

Rosenberg WorleyParsons has been awarded contracts for modifications on the Neptune operated Gjøa semi-submersible ...

read more →

Shawcor Bags $49M in Pipe Coating Contracts

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into several contracts with an international EPC contractor to ...

read more →

Neptune Energy, TechnipFMC in Subsea Projects Alliance

Neptune Energy and TechnipFMC have signed a global alliance agreement for delivery of subsea projects. The alliance ...

read more →

Neptune Submits Duva and Gjøa P1 Development Plans

Neptune Energy has submitted Plans for Development and Operation (PDOs) to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for ...

read more →