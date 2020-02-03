PGS Ready for Papua New Guinea Shoot

PGS is set to start the Painimaut 3D multi-client program in Papua New Guinea in early February.

The program is expected to last for approximately 60 days and has strong industry funding.

Ramform Hyperion will acquire the survey.

During the two month program, the Ramform Hyperion will be towing a 12 x 8 km x 150 m streamer configuration with a triple-source.

The survey will provide 3D data over held and vacant acreage in the frontier Papuan Basin.

Fast-track 3D data over Phase 1 will be available end of April 2020.

