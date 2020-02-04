BP: First Oil Flows from Alligin Field

BP, as operator and on behalf of co-venturer Shell, has started early production from the Alligin field in the west of Shetland region, offshore UK.

Alligin forms part of the Greater Schiehallion Area and has been developed as a two-well subsea tieback into the existing Schiehallion and Loyal subsea infrastructure and the Glen Lyon floating, production, storage, offload (FPSO) vessel.

It is a 20 million barrels of oil equivalent field, which was originally forecast to produce 12,000 barrels gross of oil equivalent a day at peak.

The development has included new subsea infrastructure, consisting of gas lift and water injection pipeline systems, and a new controls umbilical.

BP North Sea regional president Ariel Flores said: “Achieving first oil from the Alligin field safely, under budget and ahead of schedule is testament to the performance of the project team and their agile approach to planning and execution. 

“Alligin is part of BP’s advantaged oil strategy, a development with a shorter project cycle time with oil that is economic to produce and low risk to bring to market. Subsea tiebacks like this complement our major start-ups and help underpin our growing portfolio west of Shetland.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

His Majesty the King to Open Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has informed that His Majesty the King will perform the official opening of the Johan Sverdrup field centre ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 21 – ...

read more →

Equinor Starts Sverdrup – Mongstad Oil Flows

Oil from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea has arrived at the Mongstad plant north of Bergen. “This is a ...

read more →

Equinor Secures Approval for Extended Operation of Tordis

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has given Equinor consent to use the facilities on the Tordis field beyond ...

read more →

PSA Approves Equinor's Vigdis Operation Extension

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has given Equinor a consent to use the facilities on the Vigdis field ...

read more →

First Oil Flows from Woodside's Greater Enfield Project

Woodside has achieved first oil from Greater Enfield Project, through the Ngujima-Yin floating production storage ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

UK Nods Neptune Energy's Juliet Field Decommissioning

UK authorities have approved Neptune Energy’s decommissioning plan for the Juliet field located in the UK ...

read more →

BHGE Narrows Quarterly Loss as Revenue Improves

Baker Hughes, a GE company, (BHGE) has reported loss of $9 million or 2 cents per diluted share on GAAP basis for ...

read more →

Red Ink Flows for McDermott

McDermott has reported quarterly loss of $146 million, or 80 cents per diluted share, compared to profit of $47 ...

read more →

Eni Gets NOPSEMA Approval for Woollybutt Environment Plan

Eni has received approval from Australian NOPSEMA for the environment plan for the Woollybutt field decommissioning ...

read more →

TSOs Start COBRAcable Flows

Dutch and Danish national transmission system operators (TSOs) Tennet and Energinet are testing the COBRAcable, a ...

read more →

Norway Gives Green Light for Vigdis Subsea Boosting Station

Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved the Vigdis boosting station increased oil recovery (IOR) ...

read more →

Trestakk Field Set for May Start

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted consent for start-up of the Trestakk field in the Norwegian Sea. ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Lands Lapa Subsea Deal Offshore Brazil

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract, in value between $75 million and $250 million, for Lapa field ...

read more →

TUV SUD NEL Splashes £1.45M on AMF’s Test Separator

TUV SUD NEL has invested £1.45 million in one of the world’s largest gravity test separators, as part of the build ...

read more →