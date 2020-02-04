DeepOcean Set for Feethams House Move

Subsea services company DeepOcean said it will relocate its existing UK base in Darlington to the new Feethams House development.

Employing over 100 specialists in the town, DeepOcean expects the move to happen in the coming months.

The company also has a centre of engineering expertise and offshore maintenance facility in Blyth, Northumberland.

Feethams House will also provide a base for DeepOcean’s subsea trenching and seabed intervention division, Enshore, with staff working between Darlington and its facility at the Port of Blyth.

Pierre Boyde, managing director of Enshore, said: “The North East continues to grow in strategic importance for DeepOcean and Enshore, and this new office will support the continued development of our activities. We have always benefited from the excellent talent pool in Darlington and the wider North East and this new office will also further help us attract people to work at DeepOcean from beyond the region.

“Our vision is to be the world’s leading subsea services provider. We are excited by the tremendous opportunities in the offshore wind industry, both in the UK and further afield as well as rising to the challenge of sourcing metals from the ocean floor in an environmentally sustainable way that supports the transition away from fossil fuels to a low carbon economy.

“Feethams House provides a long-term, sustainable location from which to grow our business and will allow us to also continue to benefit from Darlington’s excellent transport links, which very much supports both our domestic and international operations.”