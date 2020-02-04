DeepOcean Set for Feethams House Move

Subsea services company DeepOcean said it will relocate its existing UK base in Darlington to the new Feethams House development.

Employing over 100 specialists in the town, DeepOcean expects the move to happen in the coming months.

The company also has a centre of engineering expertise and offshore maintenance facility in Blyth, Northumberland.

Feethams House will also provide a base for DeepOcean’s subsea trenching and seabed intervention division, Enshore, with staff working between Darlington and its facility at the Port of Blyth.

Pierre Boyde, managing director of Enshore, said: “The North East continues to grow in strategic importance for DeepOcean and Enshore, and this new office will support the continued development of our activities. We have always benefited from the excellent talent pool in Darlington and the wider North East and this new office will also further help us attract people to work at DeepOcean from beyond the region.

“Our vision is to be the world’s leading subsea services provider. We are excited by the tremendous opportunities in the offshore wind industry, both in the UK and further afield as well as rising to the challenge of sourcing metals from the ocean floor in an environmentally sustainable way that supports the transition away from fossil fuels to a low carbon economy.

“Feethams House provides a long-term, sustainable location from which to grow our business and will allow us to also continue to benefit from Darlington’s excellent transport links, which very much supports both our domestic and international operations.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DeepOcean Americas Gets New President; Rebrands Delta Subsea

Tony Stokes has been appointed as president of Delta SubSea and for the DeepOcean Americas region as of February ...

read more →

Tekmar Delivers WindFloat Protection

Tekmar has completed a quick turnaround project in under four weeks for DeepOcean and its ultimate client Hengtong. ...

read more →

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea IRM Services in 2020

DeepOcean has secured a contract from Equinor for subsea IRM services in 2020. The contract has a duration of up to ...

read more →

DeepOcean Extends with Normand Jarstein

Solstad Offshore said that DeepOcean has exercised its option to extend the contract for the construction support ...

read more →

First Subsea Guards WindFloat Atlantic Export Cables

First Subsea has delivered beach landing cable protection system for the WindFloat Atlantic project. The ...

read more →

Installit Bags DeepOcean Contract

Installit has secured a long term contract with DeepOcean for three full time senior project engineers. The ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

DeepOcean Unveils New Name of Subsea Trenching Unit

DeepOcean Group has revealed the new name and brand for its subsea trenching division that will become Enshore ...

read more →

DeepOcean Delivers Its First Floating Offshore Wind Project

DeepOcean, on behalf of Hengtong Group, has completed export cable installation for the first floating wind farm ...

read more →

DeepOcean UK to Split Cables and Trenching Units

DeepOcean said it intents to split DeepOcean UK into two entities, creating DeepOcean Subsea Cables and a new ...

read more →

DeepOcean Wins Vigdis Boosting Station Gig

DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor for performing marine operations in connection with installation ...

read more →

WATCH: First Diver-Less Remote Hyperbaric Tie-In Operation

DeepOcean has successfully completed the 36-inch oil export pipeline spool tie-in project on the Johan Sverdrup ...

read more →

MDL Executes West Africa Project for DeepOcean

Maritime Developments (MDL) has concluded a flexible installation project offshore West Africa. The work scope, ...

read more →

DeepOcean Marks 20 Year Anniversary

DeepOcean Group has celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Monday, serving its international customer base and ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service's Subsea Vessel Begins DeepOcean Work

Maersk Supply Service’s subsea construction vessel Maersk Forza has started a two-year firm contract with ...

read more →

Rotech Subsea in RECONNECT Frame Agreement with DeepOcean

Rotech Subsea has signed a frame agreement to become excavation provider for DeepOcean RECONNECT. DeepOcean has ...

read more →