Kim Heng to Support Submarine Cable Works for OWF in Taiwan

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Mazu Land & Marine Works (MLM) has secured a contract by Hung Hua Construction (HHC) for the installation of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) conduits related to the submarine cable installation works for an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

HHC is acting as subcontractor of Seaway Offshore Cables.

Under the contract, MLM will provide a marine spread, project management and support services for the purpose of the HDD works.

MLM will also collaborate with Thaitan Drilling to provide design, engineering and drilling equipment for the HDD works.

The contract is scheduled to begin in the second quarter and expected to be completed in the third quarter of the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

