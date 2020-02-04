Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity has established a new marine technology and data company – Armada.

Armada will initially add fifteen marine robots to Ocean Infinity’s current fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles.

According to Ocean Infinity, each unmanned surface robot will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters.

These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and ROVs for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Armada’s fleet will be controlled and operated by mariners via satellite communications from onshore facilities in both Austin (Texas) and Southampton (England).

Ocean Infinity says that Armada operations are set to be the safest the industry has seen as they require zero people at sea and also the most environmentally sustainable, producing up to 90% less CO2 than other conventional survey vessels.

Armada’s fleet is currently under construction and is expected to be deployable by the end of 2020.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO for Ocean Infinity, said: “We’ve been driven to innovate by a desire to further reduce our impact on the environment and the time people spend at sea. We have built an outstanding team who boast world leading expertise to take this next stage of our business forward for the benefit of our clients and all those who work with us. The launch of Armada re-confirms Ocean Infinity as the leading marine robotics and ocean data company in the world. ”

Dan Hook, managing director for Armada, said: “The pioneering technology makes our operations world leading in terms of environmental sustainability and safety, whilst still achieving the very highest levels of data quality and value for our clients. With no requirement for a host vessel, we are breaking new ground in the area of sub-sea technology and data. We look forward to providing our existing and new clients with a best in class solution that will be revolutionary for the industry.”

