Osbit Well Intervention Package for FTAI Ocean

UK-based offshore technology firm Osbit has won a contract by FTAI Ocean to design and build a well intervention tower system.

The so-called ‘smart tower system’ is to be installed on FTAI’s vessel M/V Pride and facilitates integrated riserless and riser-based well intervention operations in water depths up to 1,500 metres.

Osbit, managing director Brendon Hayward, said: “We are perfectly placed to supply this system with our extensive experience of delivering complex well intervention systems and large-scale offshore handling equipment. Osbit’s smart tower system represents our continued commitment to reducing the risk and cost profile of projects for our clients enabling increased safety and greater operational time offshore.”

Jon Attenburrow, managing director at FTAI Ocean, said: “We look forward to working with Osbit to develop the intervention tower and transform the M/V Pride into a world-class well intervention vessel.”

