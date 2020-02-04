Sonardyne Buys 2G Robotics

Marine technology provider Sonardyne has acquired Ontario-based underwater imaging and inspection specialist 2G Robotics.

2G Robotics will join the Sonardyne group of companies, while remaining an independent business and brand.

Jason Gillham, 2G Robotics’ founder, will continue to lead the company as chief executive officer. The company will continue to operate from its current location in Ontario, Canada.

John Ramsden, Sonardyne’s managing director, says, “2G Robotics has a dedicated research team and well developed product and service lines, with scope for growth. As an independent company, their offering is complementary to the growing range of products and services our wider group of companies provides to the marine sector.”

The terms of the acquisition, which was for the business and assets of 2G Robotics, were not disclosed.

The deal follows the acquisition of Danish survey software company EIVA last year.

