2H Offshore Appoints Flexible Pipe Systems Expert in Perth

2H Offshore has appointed Nitin Repalle as principal engineer for flexible riser systems at company’s Perth office

Repalle will be responsible for leading the engineering and business development of flexible pipe systems in Australia.

He will also provide technical solutions in the areas of floating facilities, machine learning, mooring and umbilical systems.

Before joining 2H, Repalle worked with Carnegie Clean Energy, Baker Hughes, and Wood in leadership roles supporting flexible riser projects from concept selection to front end engineering and design (FEED), detailed design, manufacturing, installation engineering, and integrity management of existing assets. His experience and skill set covers a broad range of dynamic systems including the assessment of riser, mooring and umbilical systems, floating offshore structures and wave energy converters.

2H Perth director, Elizabeth Tellier said, Nitin’s addition to the team further enhances our depth of experience across production systems in particular, the FPSO flexible riser market.”