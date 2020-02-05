DeepOcean Centers Africa Operations in France

DeepOcean has seen more opportunity to grow in the Africa region and therefore decided to centre its operations from Montpellier, France.

By centering Africa operations in the South of France it allows DeepOcean to be closer to the customers, with good transport links to the target countries, the company explained. ​​​​​​​

As part of this change, Maxime Cerramon will assume the role of managing director for DeepOcean Africa and will be based, along with business support services from Montpellier.

“From Luanda to Port Gentil, and from Dakar to Accra, the African team, led by Maxime Cerramon, bring huge local knowledge and experience in the region and with the winning DeepOcean culture and can-do attitude, we truly believe we have the right ingredients to be the leading subsea services provider in the countries and regions we chose to operate in,” DeepOcean said.