JFD Expands Footprint in India

JFD said it has delivered a new £1-million contract to supply two sets of life-saving equipment to the Indian Navy, to further enhance the safety of submariners.

The life-saving equipment, including D-MAS HyperSat and hyperbaric ventilators, provides patient monitoring to the Indian Navy’s submarine rescue system, allowing doctors to monitor the health and well-being of submariners.

The contract forms part of a wider commercial agreement between JFD and the Indian Navy, which aims to enhance the safety of submariners while consolidating JFD’s presence in India and investing in the country’s economy.

The newly delivered equipment provides medical monitoring solutions for saturation diving and hyperbaric chambers. This provides data of the patients’ clinical vital signs, heart rhythm, blood pressure, SpO2 and core temperature for specialists to assess and provide expert medical advice remotely.

The contract for provision of equipment also includes a 5-year maintenance support programme.

This year, JFD will also increase its in-country presence in India to support a 25-year all-inclusive maintenance support service agreement signed with the Indian Navy in March 2016. This will involve a multi-million rupee investment in infrastructure, setting up a local joint venture with its Indian partner as well as training for Indian nationals that will enable them to become experts in the maintenance of JFD’s subsea equipment.

