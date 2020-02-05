Legasea and Infinity Team Up

Legasea and Infinity Oilfield Services have formed a strategic alliance to pursue and execute offshore topsides and subsea projects in the UK North Sea and internationally.

The alliance should open up further opportunities by combining Infinity’s engineering capabilities and oilfield services experience, with Legasea’s project execution services and test and assembly facilities.

“The strategic value of this alliance benefits our clients, by uniting each company’s strengths, to create a new group to manage projects in a market which is cost conscious and competitive,” said Lewis Sim, managing director for Legasea. “As an ambitious subsea service company with a growing track record of delivering projects for a range of major North Sea operators, we look forward to partnering with Infinity on projects of this complexity and scale, both locally and internationally.”

“This alliance will bring cost reduction and scope of supply benefits to not only our clients in the UKCS and internationally on project work, but also to the oil and gas industry generally. With Infinity’s global reach, particularly in developing Oil and Gas regions, working with Legasea’s experienced team will bring greater depth of knowledge, experience, and energy to our service offering. We can also generate scalable cost reduction solutions for our combined customer base,” said Infinity CEO, Andrew Mackay. “Furthermore, as a responsible, safety focussed service provider, and with increased decommissioning possibilities arising from our new product, the Infinity actuator safety Gauntlet TM, we have an important role to play in the industry-wide efforts to increase Circular Economy solutions and broaden Blue Economy impact. This strategic partnership means greater combined firepower to effect change in the industry.”