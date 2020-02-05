New Engineering Manager Joins InterMoor in Aberdeen

InterMoor has welcomed Stuart Brazewell as a new engineering manager in Aberdeen.

As the engineering manager, Stuart will be responsible for the delivery of services lines within the InterMoor engineering function, including the execution of projects and engineering services in relation to the design, analysis, installation and retrieval of offshore mooring systems.

Prior to joining InterMoor, Stuart worked with the LOC Group for a 12-year period including some time in Australia and 7 years in the role of engineering manager in Aberdeen.

Stuart has a proven track record in the delivery of marine and engineering services across oil and gas, decommissioning and offshore renewables, and brings extensive experience in marine transportation and offshore installation activities.

Stuart is a Chartered Engineer having received an MEng in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Strathclyde in 2005.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Seiche Environmental Boosts Team

UK-based Seiche Environmental has strengthened its team with three key appointments within the business. Amanda ...

read more →

InterMoor Kicks Off FPSO Chain Inspection Works Off Brazil

InterMoor has started working on a chain inspection job offshore Brazil, in partnership with 3 other Acteon Group ...

read more →

InterMoor Delivers FPSO Mooring Project Off West Africa

InterMoor has recently wrapped up FPSO mooring installation project offshore West Africa. Acteon’s mooring ...

read more →

Neodrill and InterMoor Enter Global Cooperation Agreement

Neodrill has signed a global cooperation agreement with InterMoor, the global provider of mooring, foundations and ...

read more →

2H Offshore Boosts Management

Acteon’s riser and conductor specialist 2H Offshore has made several promotions within the organization. Ben ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Asia Pacific Subsea & Pipelines Manager

Xodus Group has appointed Stephen Rivers as Subsea & Pipelines manager for Asia Pacific as the company targets ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

IKM Subsea Gets UAE Country Manager

IKM Subsea has appointed Thinagaran Suppaiyan as country manager UAE based in Dubai. Thina joined IKM Subsea ...

read more →

InterMoor Provides Mooring Equipment for Alba FSU

InterMoor has been awarded a contract to supply mooring equipment for the completion of a mooring integrity project ...

read more →

COOEC Selects InterMoor for South China Sea Project

InterMoor has signed a contract with COOEC, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service in FPSO Mooring Deal in Gulf of Guinea

Maersk Supply Service has been chosen to deliver an integrated FPSO mooring installation and replacement solution ...

read more →

Shell Hires Subsea 7 for Arran Gas Field Development

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract  by Shell for the Arran gas field development, located approximately 150 miles ...

read more →

NKT Names President and CEO

NKT has appointed Alexander Kara as president and CEO of NKT and NKT A/S. Alexander Kara, an internationally ...

read more →

Xodus Appoints Well Decom Manager

Energy consultancy Xodus has expanded its decommissioning offering with the appointment of Gavin Bell as its first ...

read more →

InterMoor Joins Ankerite Joint Industry Project

InterMoor has confirmed its participation in the Joint Industry Project (JIP) Ankerite promoted by Norwegian ...

read more →

New Operations Manager Joins Namaka Subsea

Namaka Subsea has appointed Alan Melia as operations manager of the company. Alan has nearly 40 years’ ...

read more →