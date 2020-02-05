New Engineering Manager Joins InterMoor in Aberdeen

InterMoor has welcomed Stuart Brazewell as a new engineering manager in Aberdeen.

As the engineering manager, Stuart will be responsible for the delivery of services lines within the InterMoor engineering function, including the execution of projects and engineering services in relation to the design, analysis, installation and retrieval of offshore mooring systems.

Prior to joining InterMoor, Stuart worked with the LOC Group for a 12-year period including some time in Australia and 7 years in the role of engineering manager in Aberdeen.

Stuart has a proven track record in the delivery of marine and engineering services across oil and gas, decommissioning and offshore renewables, and brings extensive experience in marine transportation and offshore installation activities.

Stuart is a Chartered Engineer having received an MEng in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Strathclyde in 2005.