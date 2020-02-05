Northrop to Integrate Sonar onto L3Harris Small-Class UUV

Northrop Grumman said it will integrate its µSAS (pronounced “micro-sas”) sonar onto L3Harris Iver4 unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) for a 12-month test period for the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) next generation small-class UUV program.

Integrated onto a 9-inch diameter, 99-inch long, 200-pound UUV, the installation will occur at L3Harris’ Fall River, Massachusetts facility and the system will be tested in San Diego, California by the U.S. Navy.

The integration of synthetic aperture sonar on a small diameter UUV is a significant step forward in small class vehicle capability.

“The Northrop Grumman µSAS advanced imaging sonar is a minehunting force multiplier designed specifically for UUVs,” said Alan Lytle, vice president, undersea systems, Northrop Grumman. “This integration will help to deliver a significant increase in the platform’s ability to detect objects on the seafloor and in the water column.”

“The Iver4, integrated with µSAS, is a major advancement in small-class UUV capability for the warfighter,” said Daryl Slocum, president and general manager, unmanned maritime systems, L3Harris.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

US Navy Deal for L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has been selected to provide an unmanned undersea vehicle for expeditionary undersea missions ...

read more →

Northrop Grumman Wraps Up Mine Hunting Sonar Testing

Northrop Grumman’s AQS-24 mine hunting sonar has recently completed initial in-water testing of a Deploy and ...

read more →

New Long-Endurance Underwater Navigation Standards Set

New standards in long-endurance underwater navigation and automated subsea positioning have been set following the ...

read more →

iXblue and L3Harris Ink Australia MoU

iXblue and L3Harris Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening iXblue’s support ...

read more →

Blue Ocean Monitoring Adds Iver3 AUV

Blue Ocean Monitoring has recently purchased a new L3Harris Technologies Iver3 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ...

read more →

Outland Picks Up Tritech’s New Gemini Sonar

Tritech has recently sold the first Gemini 1200ik dual frequency multibeam sonar to Outland Technology for use on ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

JSK and Kraken Collaborate on New Sonar Solution

JSK Naval Support, the Canadian anti-submarine warfare (ASW) specialist, and Kraken Robotic Systems have teamed up ...

read more →

Blue Robotics Rolls Out New Sonar

Torrance-based Blue Robotics has launched its newest product, the Ping360 Scanning Sonar, which offers small ROVs ...

read more →

ThayerMahan Wraps Up Seabed Survey Off US

NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer has completed leg one of Expedition 1904 in partnership with private industry and the ...

read more →

FarSounder Tech Used in Fisheries Research

FarSounder has announced a collaborative research project using an application of its 3D sonar technology to ...

read more →

Kraken Wins US Navy Deal

Kraken Robotics has been selected by the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, Comparative Test Office, to ...

read more →

DARPA Picks Northrop Grumman for PALS Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technology Office selected Northrop Grumman to ...

read more →

ECA Supplies H300 ROV to French Service Company

Satif Ouvrage d’Art, a French private service company, has taken delivery of H300 MK2 remotely operated vehicle ...

read more →

OceanScan-MST Selects iXblue's INS for New LAUVs

OceanScan-MST, Portugal-based manufacturer of the Lightweight Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (LAUV), has ...

read more →

Coda Octopus Launches New Generation of Sonars

Coda Octopus has launched its fourth-generation range of sonars, the Echoscope4G series. The Coda Octopus 3D sonar ...

read more →