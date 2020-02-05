Orient Cable Gets LoA for Offshore Wind Farm Project

Orient Cable, a provider of power cables based in Ningbo, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from China Three Gorges New Energy (CTG) for Guangdong Yangjiang Shaba-West Phase II offshore wind farm project.

The contract includes the supply of 178km of cable, 62km 220kV export cable and 116km 35kV IAC.

This is the second total package project obtained by Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables after winning the first phase in July 2018, the company noted.

The Phase II of the wind farm will have approximately 400MW of installed capacity. Two circuits of export cables will be connected from one 220kV offshore substation platform to onshore centralized control center.

