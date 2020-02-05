Prysmian Relaunches 100Pct Recyclable P-Laser Cable

Italian subsea cables giant Prysmian said it is relaunching its P-Laser cable as the first 100% recyclable, eco-sustainable, high-performance cable technology based on a zero-emission process that reduces CO2 emissions by 40%.

According to Prysmian, P-Laser is fully compatible with existing cables and accessories and can boast more than 50,000 kilometers of cable produced.

The P-Laser cable system is based on the use of a patented thermoplastic material, HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer), which ensures that the product is fully recyclable, a simplified manufacturing process and a lower environmental impact than the traditional XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene). The company said that the P-Laser technology offers better electrical characteristics, and in particular higher performance at high temperatures, greater intrinsic reliability and greater productivity.

Prysmian’s Pignataro Maggiore, Italy production plant has obtained the carbon footprint certification, thus further confirming the environmentally sustainable and 100% eco-friendly nature of this type of cable even in the production stage.

P-Laser cables are manufactured at a single continuous production facility and no chemical reactions are required to obtain the strong stable electrical properties required for MV and HVDC systems, thereby cutting production times and thus the related power consumption and gas emissions, the company explains.

P-Laser technology may be applied to power grids, renewable energy projects and underground and submarine HVDC cable systems.

