Trident Energy Launches 4D Seismic over Equatorial Guinea Assets

Trident Energy has started a 4D seismic survey over its Block G assets which contain the Ceiba and Okume fields offshore Equatorial Guinea.

The field are located some 15 kilometers offshore in water depths ranging from 100 to 1,200 meters.

The acquisition, which kicked off on January 22, 2020, is being carried out by Polarcus Naila and the survey is expected to last 45 days in total, covering an area of 340 square kilometers.

This will be the third 4D seismic monitor survey over the fields and the first by Trident Energy who has been operating the assets in partnership with Kosmos Energy since acquiring them in 2017.

Since the last monitor survey in 2014 there has been continued production, the addition of new producer wells and improvements to the water injection pattern, all of which have altered the fluid flow patterns within the reservoir.

The results of the new 4D survey, available in 4Q 2020 following processing, will be used to quantify these changes in the reservoir to create new development opportunities in 2021 and beyond, Trident Energy said.

