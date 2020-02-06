Aleron Partners with Blue Logic

ROV, tooling and equipment specialist Aleron has agreed a partnership deal with Norway-based connector specialist Blue Logic.

The deal will see the company, based just outside Aberdeen, Scotland, provide the UK North Sea subsea market with a service hub for Blue Logic’s subsea technologies, which provide interfaces for subsea ROV operations to deliver fluid, power or as a mechanical services.

John Walker, business manager at Aleron, said: “We’re seeing increasing activity, reflected in Subsea UK’s recent subsea business activity review, as well as predictions of a rise in a rise in Xmas tree installations and expectations that a focus on subsea tieback developments will continue. But, there’s still a focus on cost and efficiency and that’s where companies like Aleron and Blue Logic are making a real difference. We’re driven by challenging conventions and bringing new ideas to the table, like this partnership, and our customers see that and will benefit from it.”

Helge Sverre Eide, business development manager at Blue Logic, said: “Like us, Aleron Group are innovative, but without adding complexity. Our ‘One Subsea World’ vision drives our technology which focuses on standardised interfaces and modular subsea systems, to give our customers the flexibility they need to also be innovative and make installation, operation, intervention and maintenance operations as easy as possible. As the subsea market starts to return to health, we don’t want to see a return to the cost inflation of the past. Partnership agreements like this and our unique technologies are how we can keep costs down while providing the best solutions.”