BHP Hires McDermott for Ruby Work Off Trinidad and Tobago

McDermott International has secured a large contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I), pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

According to McDermott, the contract is worth between USD 50 million and 250 million.

The Ruby field resides in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad & Tobago , approximately 45 kilometers off the northeastern coast of Trinidad.

“We are pleased to support BHP in this new contract that continues to build on our successful track record in Trinidad,” said Mark Coscio, senior vice president, North, Central and South America. “The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott’s Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform.”

Engineering and project management of the project will be performed in Houston with engineering support from McDermott’s Mexico City office. McDermott’s DLV 2000 is scheduled to transport and install the flowlines and platform.

The project will begin immediately with completion projected in August 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 20 – ...

read more →

Aker Solutions Supports BP's Cypre Development

Aker Solutions has received a contract to support the development of BP’s Cypre project, offshore Trinidad ...

read more →

BP Trinidad & Tobago in New Gas Discovery

BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) has made a gas discovery with the Ginger exploration well, offshore Trinidad.  The ...

read more →

DOF Grabs Several Contracts in Trinidad and US GoM

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients in Trinidad and US Gulf of Mexico. The ...

read more →

McDermott Names New Chief Financial Officer

McDermott International has appointed Chris Krummel as executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective ...

read more →

McDermott Fabrication Subcontract for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim

McDermott International has secured a fabrication subcontract, worth between USD 1 million and USD 50 million, for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Deep Down Nets Shell Trinidad and Tobago Order

Deep Down has received an order for umbilical support services from Shell Trinidad and Tobago. The order is for the ...

read more →

Saudi Aramco Taps McDermott for Hasbah Gas Field Work

McDermott has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco for production deck module (PDM) in the Hasbah gas field with ...

read more →

McDermott Scoops ADNOC FEED Work

McDermott has been awarded a contract by ADNOC to provide FEED services on a design-competition basis for phase one ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Provides Subsea Training in Trinidad & Tobago

TechnipFMC’s Subsea School was delivered for the first time in Trinidad & Tobago to the Offshore Innovators ROV ...

read more →

McDermott Jackets for Qatargas

McDermott has won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Qatargas for ...

read more →

McDermott, Zamil Offshore Target Saudi Arabian MMO Market

McDermott International has signed a joint venture agreement with Zamil Offshore to target the Maintenance, ...

read more →

McDermott Lands Middle East EPCI Contract

McDermott has won a contract from an undisclosed client in the Middle East for engineering, procurement, ...

read more →

McDermott Wins Double with Saudi Aramco

McDermott International has received two contracts from Saudi Aramco for the engineering, procurement, construction ...

read more →

Malaysia Contracts for McDermott

McDermott has secured two contracts to provide transportation and installation of offshore structures, pipelines ...

read more →