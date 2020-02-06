BHP Hires McDermott for Ruby Work Off Trinidad and Tobago

McDermott International has secured a large contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I), pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

According to McDermott, the contract is worth between USD 50 million and 250 million.

The Ruby field resides in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad & Tobago , approximately 45 kilometers off the northeastern coast of Trinidad.

“We are pleased to support BHP in this new contract that continues to build on our successful track record in Trinidad,” said Mark Coscio, senior vice president, North, Central and South America. “The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott’s Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform.”

Engineering and project management of the project will be performed in Houston with engineering support from McDermott’s Mexico City office. McDermott’s DLV 2000 is scheduled to transport and install the flowlines and platform.

The project will begin immediately with completion projected in August 2020.