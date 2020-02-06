BIRNS Rolls Out New Subsea Cable Assembly

BIRNS has developed a new ultra-high speed cable assembly capability in answer to industry demands for true Gigabit data transfer for advanced subsea vehicles.

Namely, the BIRNS team has developed exclusive deep submergence cable constructed for Cat 8.2 use, and deep submergence cable assemblies with data transfer rates of 9.4+/- 0.1 Gigabits per second.

According to BIRNS, performance testing proved that data consistently transmitted at this rate over the entire range of pressures from 0 to 8700 PSI/600 bar (6000m equivalent depth).

The initial pin configuration in the 6km-rated BIRNS Millennium connector series tested for the capability is the BIRNS 3M-16, a configuration with twelve 22-AWG data contacts and four 16 AWG contacts for power.

Additional high data-rate configurations in the series are expected to be introduced soon, using the exclusive BIRNS 52A-278 cable, BIRNS said.