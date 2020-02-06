Pommec Delivers eLARS to Dutch Diving School

Pommec, a diving systems manufacturer and supplier, has delivered the eTWIN, a fully electrical driven twin basket diver Launch and Recovery System (LARS) to BC-opleidingen, a diving school in the Netherlands.

The eLARS will give the diving school the opportunities to train their commercial and navy diver students with all procedures that have to be taken into account when diving with a LARS, the company explained.

Pommec’s eTWIN comes with two separate diver baskets operated from one A-frame. Both baskets will have their own clump weight.

Cable wires will be handled by stainless steel direct-electrical driven main and secondary winches specially rated for personnel handling.