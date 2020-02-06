Trendsetter Expands Inventory with STIM-II

Trendsetter has expanded its systems inventory in response to market demand to include a second Subsea Tree Injection Manifold (STIM).

The STIM-II has completed all testing and is now ready for deployment for subsea hydraulic intervention operations.

With a pressure rating of 15,000psi, flow rates in excess of 12bpm and a water depth rating of 10,000 ft., the STIM systems are the solution for live well acid stimulation and abandonment as well as hydrate and flowline remediation operations, the company explained.

“The addition of STIM-II to our fleet will allow us to respond to the aggressive timelines required by operators to maintain well productivity and add value to their bottom line,” said Mike Cargol, vice president of Rentals & Services for Trendsetter Engineering. “Our teams’ focus on reliable and simplistic designs has been the key to Trendsetter’s intervention success with STIM and we will be building upon this success in 2020 with the impending introduction of our revolutionary new TRIDENT modular intervention systems.“