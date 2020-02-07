Fugro Surveys i3 North Sea Assets

Dutch survey specialist Fugro has recently started a site survey in support of i3 Energy’s planned 2020 drilling program in the UK North Sea.

The survey is expected to conclude during February and covers the remaining areas of Serenity and Liberator West’s Minos High structures not covered by i3’s 2019 site survey.

The aim of the survey is to ensure that all potential drilling locations remain targetable during the i3’s planned 2020 drilling campaign, which remains subject to funding.

The survey should enable i3 to complete the necessary permitting process for further appraisal drilling on its licences, expected to kick off late summer.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy, said: “The team is very much looking forward to conducting a high-impact drilling campaign starting in late summer, and the ongoing site survey being conducted by Fugro will ensure we have the data required to appraise anywhere within the mapped extents of Serenity or Liberator.”