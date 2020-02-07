N-Sea Hits MENA Dive Campaign Milestone

IRM subsea services expert N-Sea has delivered over 200 continuous days of air and saturation diving program in the Red Sea.

Awarded by a supermajor operating in the MENA region, the multi-level, twin bell operations started in July 2019.

Deployed via dive support vessel the Lichtenstein, the on-going work scope comprises the decommissioning and installation of spool pieces and risers, free span rectification and smart flange repairs.

Handled by N-Sea’s Dubai base, this is the first saturation diving project the company has undertaken in MENA.

Asa Gamble, Managing Director of operations in the area commented: “The scale of this campaign reflects N-Sea’s assertive growth strategy in the region, which led to over $20 million in contract wins during 2019 and continues to yield positive results in 2020.

“Operating at the highest levels of safety and efficiency, and with over 110 personnel involved, this major project illustrates not only our best-in-class capabilities but also a solid commitment to the region, as we continue to invest in our workforce, assets and technology.”

