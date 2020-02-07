NBO Umbilicals for CNOOC Deepwater Project

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) said it has recently been awarded the 15.8-kilometer LH 29-2 deep-sea SPS umbilical project by CNOOC Deepwater Development.

This is the first deep-water static umbilical project (800 meters water depth, 9 super duplex SS tubes) which realize the production localization in China after the 23-kilometer gas field static umbilical project (200m water depth, 9 Super duplex SS tubes) in 2018 delivered by NBO.

“As the only umbilical provider in China, we are proud to make our own contribution to the new development of deep water umbilical,” Orient Cable said in its social media update.

