Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 03 – February 09).

Saipem Nets Over $500 Million in Contracts

Red Ink for Aker Solutions

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Kongsberg Sells Hydroid to Huntington Ingalls Industries

Sonardyne Buys 2G Robotics

DeepOcean Americas Gets New President; Rebrands Delta Subsea

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

