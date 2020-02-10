Cortez Subsea Gears Up for Malaysia Campaign

Cortez Subsea is mobilising the Grand Canyon II offshore vessel for its project to lay the first ever subsea pipeline using mechanical connectors offshore Malaysia.

The Global 1201 vessel will also be mobilised to install the pipeline system for the Tembikai Non-Associated Gas (TNAG) development by Vestigo Petroleum.

The work is being jointly executed with Alam Maritim Resources Berhad, under its consortium agreement with Cortez, which is delivering engineering, procurement and operational activities from its office in Kuala Lumpur.

Murray Ross, general manager and Director of Cortez Subsea in Malaysia, said: “This project is championing many firsts, not just for the region, but for the industry as a whole.

“In a lower for longer industry, looking at new ways of working is essential and at Cortez we consider a careful technology mix for quicker, safer and cleaner pipelay which satisfies our client’s challenges.

“We are using NOV-Tuboscope’s Zap-Lok™ connectors which will be joined to the rigid pipeline using diverless connections. The Zap-Lok™ technology is proven with more than 7000km of subsea hydrocarbon pipelines installed worldwide and zero recorded failures in operation of over 70,000 joints. It’s also approved by Lloyds Register and Bureau Veritas for hydrocarbons.

“We will deploy the Stinger Deployed Diverless Connector (SDDC) to connect the pipeline. This technology was borne out of a close partnership between ourselves and AFGlobal.

“We take collaboration and research and development very seriously to take new and proven technology and customising it for subsea application and operational efficiencies.”