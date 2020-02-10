Forum ROV for Amundsen Science Arctic Research

Forum Energy Technologies has secured an order from Amundsen Science (Université Laval, Canada) to supply a light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support its Arctic scientific research activities.

The vehicle will be installed on board the Canadian research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen and will support the exploration of Arctic and Sub-arctic seafloor eco-systems.

The ROV is equipped with two seven-function manipulator arms for underwater procedures. It also has precision positioning and navigation systems, cameras, lighting and sonars for low visibility operations.

The new asset will replace the organisation’s current Super Mohawk ROV, which was also supplied by Forum.

The new Comanche ROV will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire and delivered in the first quarter of this year.

“The Comanche ROV will represent a pivotal equipment of the research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen. In 2020, it will be deployed at several locations spanning a latitudinal gradient from 58° to 77°N to study deep-water corals and cold seep eco-systems of the northern Labrador Sea and Baffin Bay. The project will generate critical knowledge of biodiversity and marine habitats needed for key ocean conservation initiatives in Canada”, said Dr. Alexandre Forest, executive director of Amundsen Science.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater Wins Gambia Seismic

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic acquisition project by FAR Gambia. The one-month ...

read more →

Forum UK Beefs Up Its Hyperbaric Testing Facility

Forum Energy Technologies has completed a three-month upgrade to its hyperbaric testing facility, which, according ...

read more →

Scottish Oil Club Rebrands

The Scottish Oil Club has announced a relaunch, with a new name and refreshed branding that better reflects its ...

read more →

Forum Books $533M Loss

Forum Energy Technologies has recorded loss in the third-quarter 2019 of $533 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, ...

read more →

REV Ocean, ODF and NTNU Team Up on Ocean Research

REV Ocean has signed a partnership agreement with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and ...

read more →

MacArtney Delivers Equipment for R/V Polarstern

MacArtney Germany has designed and delivered an underwater ice camera system for the research vessel, the R/V ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Polarstern Starts New Polar Expedition in Arctic

Polarstern icebreaker has embarked on a year-round MOSAiC (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of ...

read more →

Forum Sells Ashtead Technology Stake

Forum Energy Technologies’ subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their 40% interest ...

read more →

ecoSUB AUV to Explore Hostile Arctic Environment

An underwater robotic vehicle will go on an Arctic research mission deemed too dangerous for humans in a bid to ...

read more →

Forum Reduces Quarterly Deficit

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the second-quarter 2019 of $14 million, or $12 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

GCE Becomes Member of Forum for Marine Minerals

Norwegian industry initiative GCE Ocean Technology (GCE Subsea) has become a member of the Norwegian Forum for ...

read more →

Red Ink for Forum

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the first-quarter 2019 of $8 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

DOF Subsea Orders Forum ROVs

Forum Subsea Technologies has secured orders from DOF Subsea to supply three of its Ultra Compact Perry XLX-C ...

read more →

NOC Welcomes New Chief Scientist

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has appointed Dr Matthew Palmer as its new chief scientist to lead on ...

read more →

Forum Makes Management Changes

Forum Energy Technologies has promoted John C. Ivascu to serve as senior vice president, general counsel and ...

read more →