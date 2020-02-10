Mermaid Sets Up UK Subsidiary

Mermaid Maritime has incorporated an indirect wholly owned subsidiary – Mermaid Subsea Services in the United Kingdom (MSS UK) on 7 February 2020.

The Singapore-listed company said it intends to utilize MSS UK as a vehicle to expand the provision of its subsea and related services into the North Sea sector.

MSS UK IS is funded using internal resources, however, Mermaid, who is yet to release its quarterly earnings, added that the incorporation of MSS UK is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share.

To remind, Mermaid reported net loss of $6.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DEME Completes SeaMade Wind Farm Export Cable Pull-In

DEME Group has completed the export cable pull-in at the SeaMade offshore wind project into Elia’s Offshore ...

read more →

DOF Takes Full Ownership of DOF Subsea

Norwegian offshore services group DOF has entered into an agreement to purchase 35 per cent of the subsidiary DOF ...

read more →

JECS Offshore Supports Hellenic Cables Work on SeaMade OWF

JECS Offshore Services has been hired to support Hellenic Cables during the termination works of the export cables ...

read more →

Mermaid Loss Widens

Mermaid Maritime, a provider of subsea and drilling services to the offshore oil and gas industry, has reported net ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 28 – ...

read more →

Global Marine Group Sells Its Stake in Huawei Marine Networks

Global Marine Group, a HC2 Holdings’ Marine Services Segment, has agreed to sell its stake in Huawei Marine ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Mermaid Wins Middle East Contract Extension

Mermaid’s joint-venture company in Middle East has secured a three-year contract extension for offshore ...

read more →

SalMar Names Witzøe New CEO

Norwegian fish farm company SalMar has appointed Gustav Witzøe as it chief executive officer, effective 21 October ...

read more →

New Contract Wins for Mermaid in Middle East and SE Asia

Mermaid Maritime’s Middle East and South East Asian business units have secured subsea contracts with a ...

read more →

Mermaid Strikes New Financing Deal for DSV Duo

Subsea services provider Mermaid said it has entered into a facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of ...

read more →

JDR Cables for Largest Wind Farm Project Off Belgium

JDR Cables, part of the TFKable, has signed a contract with DEME Offshore for the SeaMade offshore wind farm. JDR ...

read more →

DCN Diving Charters Another Solstad Vessel

DCN Diving, the Dutch subsea service specialist based in Bergen op Zoom, said it has expanded it cooperation with ...

read more →

Elia Completes First Link Between MOG and Belgium

The Modular Offshore Grid (MOG), the switchyard platform in the North Sea that will soon bundle together cables ...

read more →

Trio Sets Up US Offshore Renewables Survey Business

US-based companies Berger Geosciences and Integral Consulting have partnered with French company Akrocean to ...

read more →

Mermaid Slips to Loss

Mermaid Maritime, a provider of subsea and drilling services to the offshore oil and gas industry, has reported net ...

read more →