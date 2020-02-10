ROVOP Boosts Offering with In-House Inspection Services

zoom Dan Jones and Andy Freeman, ROVOP; Photo: Abermedia / Michal Wachucik

Subsea robotics specialist ROVOP has added full in-house inspection to portfolio of its underwater technologies services.

With a fleet of 51 ROVs including work class, light work class and observation class, ROVOP now has the ability to provide preparation of inspection procedures, project execution offshore, reporting and inspection and asset integrity data management.

The new service will be headed up by inspection manager Andy Freeman and inspection services project manager Dan Jones.

David Lamont, CEO at ROVOP, said: “ROVOP’s offering has been considerably bolstered with the addition of inspection line services to our clients globally.

“With the addition of the wealth of experience that both Andy and Dan bring to the company, ROVOP is in a strong position going forward to continue providing the highest level of skills and knowledge to our clients in all the regions we operate from.”