Searcher Delivers Offshore Peru Seismic Datasets

Australia-based Searcher Seismic has completed its offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D & 3D seismic dataset as part of its offshore Peru multi-client campaign.

The ‘Offshore Peru OpenSeis Seismic Dataset’ consists of both 2D and 3D vintage seismic data which has been rectified in a post-stack reprocessing method.

The data package comprises of 44,389 kilometers of 2D and 15,526 square kilometers of 3D seismic data along the coast of Peru.

Searcher has applied its OpenSeis post-stack reprocessing method to the Peruvian database to rectify navigation, metadata, amplitude, phase and time to create a contiguous database that can be easily loaded into any interpretation software. The Offshore Peru OpenSeis dataset consists of 19 rectified and merged 2D seismic surveys and 21 rectified and merged 3D seismic surveys.

The datasets are available on Searcher’s Saismic platform and via SEGY delivery.