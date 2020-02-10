Unique Group Adds Marine Division of Western Advance

Subsea and offshore solutions provider, Unique Group has acquired Australian company Western Advance’s Marine Division and appointed Chris Forde as its new regional vice-president.

Western Advance’s integration with Unique Group ties in with the Group’s strategy to enhance its portfolio of autonomous solutions for marine, offshore and subsea industry operations in the region.

Harry Gandhi, CEO at Unique Group, stated: “Over the years, Unique Group has built a strong presence in APAC offering survey equipment, buoyancy and ballast, diving and life support and on-site engineering products and services to our customers. The acquisition of the marine division of Western Advance, provides us with an established Australian presence, thus enabling us to add value to our clients in the area.

“In order to spearhead the Group’s strategic expansion plans, we have also appointed Chris Forde as regional vice-president for APAC. Under Chris’ leadership, the Group aims to see further growth and expansion across the region. Having previously held senior management roles with Schlumberger and Viking Seatech, Chris brings over 20 years’ experience in the subsea oil and gas industry and will be an undoubted asset to the Group.”

Mike Pugh, managing director at Western Advance, said: “In recent years Western Advance has worked in partnership with Unique Group in Australia developing and expanding the marine rental division, incorporating Unique Group’s specialist products into our existing offerings and growing the range of world-class products offered to the Australian market. The sale of Western Advance’s marine division facilitates an established Australian chapter for Unique Group adding to their existing local presence in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, Europe, Middle East and Singapore.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

OTAQ Adds Marinesense

UK-based marine technology group OTAQ has completed the acquisition of Marinesense. Marinesense is the ...

read more →

Unique Group Inks Global Deal with Britlift

Unique Group, subsea and offshore solutions provider, has entered a new partnership with lifting and spreader beam ...

read more →

Unique Group Boosts Diving and Life Support Division in India

A multi-million rupee investment to enhance its Diving and Life Support division in western India will see Unique ...

read more →

Unique Group Grabs COOEC Saturation Dive System Contract

Unique Group has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from China Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC), to design, ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Two Recruits to Its Environment Division

Xodus Group is set to almost double its global environment division with recent appointment of two new recruits in ...

read more →

iXblue to Deliver Five DriX USVs to Unique Group

Unique Group has signed an agreement to acquire five unmanned surface vessels (USV) DriX units from French ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

CSA Boosts Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind Division

CSA Ocean Sciences has appointed Mary Jo Barkaszi to lead its Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind division. Barkaszi’s ...

read more →

Unique's Water Weights Partners with Jaguar in Guyana

Subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group has appointed Jaguar Oilfield Services Guyana as its approved ...

read more →

Unique Group Introduces HBOT

Unique Group has launched its in-house designed and manufactured multiplace hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) ...

read more →

Global Energy Group Delivers BP Schiehallion Manifold

Global Energy Group’s North Fabrication division has completed and handed over the Schiehallion central ...

read more →

Unique Group Launches New Services from Houston Base

Unique Group has launched survey equipment calibration services from its Houston base. The fully equipped lab will ...

read more →

Unique Group Adds Regional VP for Europe & UK

Unique Group has appointed Matthew Gordon as the new regional vice president for the Europe & UK region to ...

read more →

Acteon Adds Benthic

Subsea services group Acteon has agreed to acquire offshore marine geotechnical and geophysical survey company ...

read more →

BIRNS Adds Technical Sales Manager

BIRNS has welcomed Bruce Meredith to its sales team as technical sales manager. In his new role, Meredith will be ...

read more →

James Fisher Adds Murjan to Boost Middle East Footprint

James Fisher and Sons (JFS) has expanded its capabilities in the Middle East with the acquisition of Murjan ...

read more →