Airborne Oil & Gas in TCP Flowline Deal in West Africa

Airborne Oil & Gas has secured its most significant flowlines contract to date which will see the delivery of a record 10km length of its thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) to a supermajor in West Africa.

The company is producing the 10km TCP flowline to support the operator’s brownfield, tie-back development project.

This is the second award for TCP flowline from the E&P organisation and follows on from an earlier delivery of a 4km product, manufactured by Airborne Oil & Gas last year.

Martin van Onna, CCO at Airborne Oil & Gas said: “The 10km order for our TCP flowline is a landmark moment in our company’s history, particularly given that it is a repeat order from a major operator and that it strengthens our order book on which to grow our business during 2020. Developing long-term relationships with clients fits in with our ongoing business plan and in tandem provides us with the opportunity to understand what is required, develop the best TCP solutions and support over multiple projects.”

Paul McCafferty, vice president Europe & Africa at Airborne Oil & Gas, added: “The award of this TCP flowline project from an important client demonstrates the industry’s growing confidence in our solution, and the value added benefit TCP offers to their projects, particularly where existing field support vessels can be utilized for installation. Once again confirming that TCP offers no corrosion at lower cost.”