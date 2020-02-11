Hydroid Delivers REMUS 300 UUV to US Navy

Hydroid said it has delivered the first REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) prototype to the US Navy through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

This new, modular UUV will be assessed over the next year as a potential solution for the next generation small-class UUV (SUUV) program for the Navy.

As part of the prototype project agreement with DIU, Hydroid is working with the Navy on spiral upgrades to the commercial REMUS 300 to increase capabilities.

This small-class UUV should provide increased modularity, allowing for rapid integration of new modules and software and decreasing risk with development, schedule and costs.

The REMUS 300 is a game-changer for the small UUV class. It’s a culmination of everything we’ve learned by delivering over 400 REMUS UUVs over the past 17 years,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Hydroid. “The modularity and open architecture will make future developments easier than ever to integrate, ensuring REMUS will continue to be one of the most advanced UUVs on the market.”

The REMUS 300 maintains the 7.5-inch diameter of the REMUS 100, increases the depth rating to 305 meters, and remains two-man portable. Built around the REMUS technology platform, the design also allows for reconfigurable payloads, sensors and energy modules to meet mission requirements.

 

