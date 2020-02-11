Island Offshore Takes Delivery of New Vessel from VARD

Photo: Island Offshore

Island Offshore has taken delivery of the new offshore installation vessel Island Victory from VARD.

The vessel, with a a length of 123 meters and a breadth of 25 meters, was named in a ceremony at VARD Langsten.

Island Victory will be heading straight into operation after delivery, starting a series of contracts, securing work for the vessel potentially throughout October this year.

We experience great interest for this vessel. Having jobs lined up in coming months, confirms this and is highly appreciated. We expect that the interest and work opportunities will increase as we enter into operation and prove the vessel and crew capabilities,” said Tommy Walaunet, managing director of Island Offshore Management.

“We have put together an excellent crew which we are confident will take good care of the ship and deliver safe and efficient operations to our customers. ” 

Island Victory is designed by Kongsberg Maritime, type UT 797 CX. The vessel is equipped with a 250 tonnes offshore crane, two ROVs and a large moon pool, making it suitable for both pre-lay of anchor systems, installation of subsea equipment on the seabed, maintenance of oil wells, regular anchor handling as well as installation of offshore windmills.

Island Victory is built on strong relations between colleagues in Island Offshore, Kongsberg and VARD, with a common drive to create something new and different together. Over several decades, our fellowship has resulted in a number of new innovations, and Island Victory is another unique vessel we are introducing to the market. I would like to thank for the great and solution oriented cooperation, and express my gratitude to all involved in this project,” said Erik Haakonsholm, general manager of Offshore and Specialized Vessel in VARD.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Helix Takes Delivery and Names Q7000 Vessel

Helix Energy Solutions has taken delivery of Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig from Sembcorp Marine, and ...

read more →

RINA Classes Prysmian's New Cable Layer

Prysmian Group’ new cable laying vessel, Leonardo Da Vinci, is set to get new battery power class notation ...

read more →

Vår Energi Gets Consent to Use Island Constructor on Goliat

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has given Vår Energi consent to use Island Constructor vessel for well ...

read more →

Solstad Secures Contract Extension for CSV Far Sentinel

Solstad Offshore (SOFF) and Subtec have agreed to extend the contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

New Owner Takes Hugin Explorer from Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore has transferred the seismic node vessel ‘Hugin Explorer’ to the new owner on Monday. The ...

read more →

KCS Takes Delivery of Cable Laying Newbuild

Colombo Dockyard has delivered the cable laying vessel built for Kokusai Cable Ship (KCS) Japan. This is the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Hydroniq Cooling System for Prysmian Newbuild

Norwegian VARD has contracted Hydroniq Coolers to deliver a hull-integrated seawater cooling system for a cable ...

read more →

Crete Interconnection Project Secures €178M EIB Loan

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE) has signed a €178 million euro ($200 million) deal with ...

read more →

Norske Shell Gets Nod to Use Island Constructor

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has given consent to Norske Shell to use the Island Constructor mobile ...

read more →

Equinor Extends with Island Wellserver

Island Offshore and TIOS will continue as supplier of light well intervention services (LWI) for Equinor, with a ...

read more →

SeaBird's Eagle Explorer Continues Work with CGG

SeaBird has secured a contract extension for the Eagle Explorer vessel with CGG. The contract has been extended by ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Adds New Dive Support Vessel to Its Fleet

TechnipFMC has added a newbuild diving support vessel, the Deep Discoverer, to its fleet of subsea pipelay, diving ...

read more →

Kongsberg Equipment for New Hydrographic Survey Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime, through its partner Unique Hydra, has been selected to deliver an integrated hydroacoustic and ...

read more →

DOF-TechnipFMC New Vessel Starts Petrobras Contract

Brazilian-flagged flexible lay and construction vessel, Skandi Olinda, owned by the 50-50 joint venture formed ...

read more →

URI to Name New Research Vessel Resolution 

University of Rhode Island will name its new Regional Class research vessel ‘Resolution’, following an ...

read more →