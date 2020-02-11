Island Offshore Takes Delivery of New Vessel from VARD

zoom Photo: Island Offshore

Island Offshore has taken delivery of the new offshore installation vessel Island Victory from VARD.

The vessel, with a a length of 123 meters and a breadth of 25 meters, was named in a ceremony at VARD Langsten.

Island Victory will be heading straight into operation after delivery, starting a series of contracts, securing work for the vessel potentially throughout October this year.

“We experience great interest for this vessel. Having jobs lined up in coming months, confirms this and is highly appreciated. We expect that the interest and work opportunities will increase as we enter into operation and prove the vessel and crew capabilities,” said Tommy Walaunet, managing director of Island Offshore Management.

“We have put together an excellent crew which we are confident will take good care of the ship and deliver safe and efficient operations to our customers. ”

Island Victory is designed by Kongsberg Maritime, type UT 797 CX. The vessel is equipped with a 250 tonnes offshore crane, two ROVs and a large moon pool, making it suitable for both pre-lay of anchor systems, installation of subsea equipment on the seabed, maintenance of oil wells, regular anchor handling as well as installation of offshore windmills.

“Island Victory is built on strong relations between colleagues in Island Offshore, Kongsberg and VARD, with a common drive to create something new and different together. Over several decades, our fellowship has resulted in a number of new innovations, and Island Victory is another unique vessel we are introducing to the market. I would like to thank for the great and solution oriented cooperation, and express my gratitude to all involved in this project,” said Erik Haakonsholm, general manager of Offshore and Specialized Vessel in VARD.