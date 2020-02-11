Oceaneering Wins BP RLWI Gig Off Angola

Oceaneering has been awarded a contract by BP to provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services offshore Angola in Blocks 18 and 31.

In connection with this contract, Oceaneering has agreed to provide personnel and equipment related to its RLWI services, remotely operated vehicles (ROV’s), survey services, and communication services integrated onto a chartered multi-purpose vessel.

These services are contracted to support a multi-well campaign designed to include mechanical well interventions, well stimulations, and tree change-outs. Oceaneering’s work scope also includes project management, engineering, systems integration, offshore management, and project crews.

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with completion anticipated in the late fall of 2020.

