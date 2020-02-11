Phoenix Lands $97M SUPSALV Deal

Phoenix has been awarded a $97-million (maximum value) contract to provide diving and diving related services to the United States Navy.

The primary purpose of this contract is to deliver operational, engineering and technical support to the Navy’s air, mixed gas and saturation diving services program overseen by the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Office of Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV).

Work will be performed worldwide based on each individual task orders.

Phoenix president, Patrick Keenan, stated: “Phoenix has a long history of providing diving related services to the U.S. Navy and we are honored by SUPSALV’s selection of our company to continue performing this critical mission.”

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

