Pipeshield Guards Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Cables

Pipeshield, a Tekmar company, has secured a contract from Seaway Offshore Cables to design, manufacture and supply scour and cable protection for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) off the East Coast of the United States.

Pipeshield is contracted to supply 30 concrete mattresses and associated lifting equipment for the protection of subsea cables on CVOW.

The company said that its in-house technical design department has engineered a solution based on the patented N2 edge blocks, formed using heavy density minerals and a high-quality concrete mix.

According to Pipeshield, CVOW will require several different configurations of the heavy density N2 block design to meet the stability requirements.

Pipeshield’s sales manager Richard Prior said “We see a huge opportunity in the emerging US offshore wind sector so to be part of one of the very first projects is very satisfying. We hope to be able to further share our specialist expertise of scour & cable protection with future US renewable energy projects.”

 

