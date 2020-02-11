Schlumberger Intros Egypt Upstream Gateway

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Schlumberger have introduced the Egypt Upstream Gateway, a project for digitizing subsurface information and delivering a digital subsurface platform to ensure Egypt’s subsurface data is kept evergreen.

The Egypt Upstream Gateway will also be a platform to promote Egypt’s exploration and production potential worldwide.

The Egypt Upstream Gateway will leverage the GAIA digital subsurface platform and provide additional value-added solutions, enabled by digital technology and domain expertise, using the DELFI E&P cognitive environment capabilities and technologies.

“Leveraging digitalization to modernize the petroleum sector of Egypt has been a key focus of our Modernization Program of the oil and gas sector and a critical project for the country. The goal is to equally enhance the understanding of our subsurface offering, unlocking the full potential of our assets to meet our energy needs. In addition, the Egypt Upstream Gateway will provide a platform to attract new investments to Egypt from investors from all around the world through state-of-the-art bid round digital enablement. The Egypt Upstream Gateway reflects the progressive vision we have for Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum digitalization and will be a key enabler positioning Egypt as a modern East Mediterranean Hub,” said Tarek El-Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Egypt.

“Schlumberger combines deep domain expertise with transformative digital technologies using the GAIA platform, which will enable us to enrich Egypt’s subsurface data and deliver the Egypt Upstream Gateway. This industry-first platform will accelerate Egypt’s discoveries, reduce uncertainty, mitigate risks and enable Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and its affiliates – EGPC, EGAS, GANOPE – to digitally showcase their assets to investors worldwide,” said Maurice Nessim, president, WesternGeco, Schlumberger

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

