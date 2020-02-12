Arctic Rays Rolls Out Dragonfish II

Arctic Rays has released the Dragonfish II, a dual-channel, high quality LED torch light for professional HOW/ROV/AUV imaging applications.

The high-output, 30,000 delivered lumens, continuous output Dragonfish II features dual-channel, independently dimmable LED arrays allowing for white or color blending and independent bi-color operation.

Initial eight production units are going to launch customer OceanX for use on manned submersibles and an ROV.

User-settable PWM dimming frequency over RS232 or analog control, allows for flicker-free operation for various frame rates. Input voltage range is 200-420 Vdc or 90-260 Vac.

The 6,000-meter rated, hard-anodized 6061-T6 aluminum housing is extremely compact with an overall diameter of 111mm (4.38 in.) and length of 177mm (7.0 in.) long (DC version) or 249mm (9.6 in.) long (AC version) including connector.

