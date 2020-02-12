DEME Taps Herrenknecht for Monopile Setup Subsea Drill

DEME Offshore’s installation vessel Innovation; Photo: DEME

DEME Offshore and Herrenknecht have signed a deal for the fabrication of a subsea drill to be deployed at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

This is the first wind farm in the world to use drilled XL-monopile foundations.

In 2019, a consortium including DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal was awarded the EPCI contract for 80 foundations for the French wind farm.

The scope includes the design, fabrication, transportation and installation of the steel foundations.

The XL-monopile foundations have to be installed on a difficult rocky seabed. DEME Offshore and Herrenknecht are fabricating an innovative tailormade subsea drill specifically for the project. The subsea drill will be deployed from DEME Offshore’s installation vessel Innovation.

Installing drilled XL-monopiles is a new step forward in the offshore wind industry,” says Bart De Poorter, general manager DEME Offshore. “With this innovative solution, developed in partnership with Herrenknecht, we ensure that the installation is performed safely and efficiently in challenging marine conditions.”

The Offshore Foundation Drilling (OFD) enables mechanised installation of monopiles, thus providing ecological and economic advantages compared to conventional methods”, says Ulrich Schaffhauser, member of the board of management of Herrenknecht.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DEME Sets Up SeaMade Foundations

Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering (DEME) has completed the installation of 58 monopile foundations and ...

read more →

DEME Completes SeaMade Wind Farm Export Cable Pull-In

DEME Group has completed the export cable pull-in at the SeaMade offshore wind project into Elia’s Offshore ...

read more →

CSBC-DEME JV Wins New OW Construction Job In Taiwan

Taiwan based CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) and the Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office have ...

read more →

CSBC-DEME JV Lands Offshore Wind EPCI Deal in Taiwan

Hai Long Offshore Wind (OFW) project signed Taiwan’s first large-scale balance of plant (BOP) preferred supplier ...

read more →

DEME’s Orion Sails to Europe for Final Outfitting

DEME’s new offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’ is on the way to Europe for the final construction ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (September 23 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

DEME Taps OHT for Moray East Jackets Transport

Oslo-based Offshore Heavy Transport (OHT) has been awarded a contract for the transportation of jacket foundations ...

read more →

DEME Begins SeaMade Foundations Installation

DEME’s installation vessel ‘Innovation’ has started foundations installation at the SeaMade ...

read more →

DEME Sets Up Belgian MOG Cable

DEME’s cable installation vessel Living Stone has completed the installation of subsea export cable for ...

read more →

First Foundation Lands at Northwester 2

The first foundation of the Northwester 2 wind farm has been installed by Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation ...

read more →

DEME Offshore to Install Hornsea Two Foundations

DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract for the transport and installation of 165 foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea ...

read more →

DEME Wraps Up Hornsea One Foundations Project

DEME Offshore has installed the last two of 174 foundations for the Hornsea One – the biggest offshore wind ...

read more →

DEME to Study Floating Concrete Substructures for Equinor

DEME Offshore has signed an agreement with Equinor to undertake a study examining potential floating concrete ...

read more →

DEME Names Moray East Jacket Winners

DEME Offshore has selected tier one suppliers for its Moray East offshore windfarm foundation contract. The company ...

read more →

DEME Integrates Its Subsidiaries into DEME Offshore

DEME Group has integrated activities of its subsidiaries GeoSea, Tideway, A2Sea and EverSea into the DEME Offshore ...

read more →