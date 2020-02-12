IHC Partners with Trade Unions on Submarine Replacement Programme

Royal IHC and the trade unions FNV, CNV vakmensen.nl, RMU and De Unie have today signed a covenant within the framework of the programme for the replacement of the Dutch Walrus class submarines.

In this covenant, the parties have agreed to intensively work together when Royal IHC and its French partner Naval Group are selected by the Dutch government to carry out the assignment.

The replacement programme for the Walrus class submarines could offer the Dutch manufacturing and knowledge industry a major boost to knowledge development and create high-quality jobs in various disciplines.

Agreements have been made in the covenant on recruiting, training and keeping employees permanently employable. With this covenant, all parties involved endorse the importance of cooperation, good working conditions, the provision of apprenticeships, inflow and growth opportunities and the development of the right (professional) training.

Dave Vander Heyde, CEO Royal IHC, said: “The replacement of the Walrus class is a very large and magnificent project. A challenge that IHC cannot take on alone. We of course need Naval Group for that, and certainly as many Dutch partners as possible, in all kinds of areas. We are therefore very happy with the support of the unions. Together we can ensure the correct inflow and flow of professionals in the Rotterdam region.”

“With such a large order from the Dutch government, such as the replacement of the Walrus class submarines, in terms of construction and long-term maintenance should be chosen for employment in the Netherlands. The Dutch maritime industry distinguishes itself by high-quality knowledge and innovative strength. In addition, the naval construction cluster is of direct importance for Dutch safety and protection. Investing in this strategic sector is good for preserving and expanding knowledge, good for employment and good for the Netherlands as an industrial country. This also includes clear agreements about training, employment conditions and working conditions as they are in the covenant signed today,” according to the joint trade unions.

